Galle Test: Pakistan scores 221-5 at the end of the second day’s game

Pakistan scored 221 runs for 5 wickets at the end of the second day, of the second day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle.

After the complete failure of the top-order batsmen of visiting the side, Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman’s responsible partnership saved the team by completing half-centuries in the first innings on the second day of the Galle Test.

Pakistan now faces a deficit of 91 runs.

At the start of the second day of the first Test, the entire team of Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 runs in their first innings against Pakistan.

Pakistan team looked in trouble right from the start of their first innings, as the opener Imamul Haq was dismissed for one run and Abdullah Shafiq returned to the pavilion after scoring 19 runs.

Middle-order batsman Shan Masood played an innings of 39 runs, followed by captain Babar Azam with 13 and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed with 17 just runs.

During his innings of 17 runs, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also crossed the milestone of 3000 runs, he became the first wicketkeeper of Pakistan to achieve this honor.

Earlier, opener Abdullah Shafiq also completed his 1000 runs in Test cricket, he also crossed this milestone on the second day of the Galle Test.

Pakistan had scored 132 runs for the loss of 5 wickets till the tea break.

By tea time, Saud Shakeel was present at the crease with 22 runs and Agha Salman at 19 runs.

Rain continued to interfere later half of the game but both the Pakistani batsmen at the crease performed responsibly and did not allow the host to cause any further damage.

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman also completed their half-centuries during this time.

Pakistan was 221-5 in 45 overs when stumps were called.

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman were not out at 69 and 61 runs respectively.