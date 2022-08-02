Pakistan set to host England cricket team after 17 years

Pakistan is all set to host the England cricket team after 17 years!

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that England will tour Pakistan in September for the first time in 17 years to play seven Twenty20, and three Test matches that will be played in December.

“We demonstrated our event planning and operational skills in the highly successful series against Australia in March/April and I am confident we will be able to replicate these when England visits us for the first time since 2005,” Zakir Khan, PCB Director of International Cricket, said.

Four of the seven-T20s series will be played in Karachi, while the three in Lahore.

Here is the official schedule of T20s for upcoming England’s tour to Pakistan:

Tuesday, 20 Sep — 1st T20I, Karachi

Thursday, 22 Sep — 2nd T20I, Karachi

Friday, 23 Sep — 3rd T20I, Karachi

Sunday, 25 Sep — 4th T20I, Karachi

Wednesday, 28 Sep — 5th T20I, Lahore

Friday, 30 Sep — 6th T20I, Lahore

Sunday, 2 Oct — 7th T20I, Lahore

England will return to play three tests in December after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, PCB said in a statement.