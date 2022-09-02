Pakistan thrashes Hong Kong by 155 runs in a must win Asia Cup group match

Pakistan thrashes Hong Kong by 155 runs in the last group match of ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 on Friday evening in Sharjah.

With the latest victory, Pakistan has also registered their biggest ever win in T20I!

Pakistan’s bowling attack, led by spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, took full advantage of the sticky pitch and skittled out Hong Kong for a record low of 38 on Friday.

The pair bagged seven wickets, Shadab Khan 4, and the left-arm spinner took three.

In a must-win Twenty20 international, Pakistan scored 193-2.

The evening saw Rizwan (78 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (53) putting on 116 after being invited to bat first on a slow and low Sharjah pitch.

7️⃣8️⃣ not out

5️⃣7️⃣ balls

6️⃣ fours

1️⃣ six@iMRizwanPak is the player of the match today for his stellar knock 🏆#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/zVC13TrMUW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022

Hong Kong was bowled out in 10.4 overs, making it Hong Kong’s lowest T20 international total after their 69 against Nepal in 2014 and also their lowest against Pakistan, who had bowled out West Indies for 60 in 2018.

Score Card: Pakistan INNINGS (20 overs maximum)

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Mohammad Rizwan † not out 78 57 105 6 1 136.84 Babar Azam (c) c & b Ehsan Khan 9 8 13 1 0 112.50 Fakhar Zaman c Aizaz Khan b Ehsan Khan 53 41 72 3 2 129.26 Khushdil Shah not out 35 15 21 0 5 233.33 Extras (nb 1, w 17) 18 TOTAL 20 Ov (RR: 9.65) 193/2 Did not bat: Iftikhar Ahmed , Shadab Khan , Asif Ali , Mohammad Nawaz , Haris Rauf , Naseem Shah , Shahnawaz Dahani Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Babar Azam, 2.5 ov), 2-129 (Fakhar Zaman, 16.1 ov) BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Haroon Arshad 2 0 14 0 7.00 6 2 0 1 1 Ayush Shukla 3 0 33 0 11.00 5 2 1 4 0 Ehsan Khan 4 0 28 2 7.00 7 2 0 0 0 Aizaz K han 3 0 44 0 14.66 3 0 4 3 0 Yasim Murtaza 4 0 36 0 9.00 4 3 1 0 0 Mohammad Ghazanfar 4 0 38 0 9.50 3 1 2 0 0 Hong Kong INNINGS (Target: 194 runs from 20 overs) BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Nizakat Khan (c) c Asif Ali b Naseem Shah 8 13 12 1 0 61.53 Yasim Murtaza c Khushdil Shah b Shahnawaz Dahani 2 7 23 0 0 28.57 Babar Hayat b Naseem Shah 0 4 4 0 0 0.00 Kinchit Shah lbw b Mohammad Nawaz 6 10 23 1 0 60.00 Aizaz Khan b Shadab Khan 1 6 9 0 0 16.66 Scott McKechnie † b Mohammad Nawaz 4 6 10 0 0 66.66 Zeeshan Ali c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Nawaz 3 5 10 0 0 60.00 Haroon Arshad b Shadab Khan 3 4 6 0 0 75.00 Ehsan Khan not out 0 1 13 0 0 0.00 Ayush Shukla b Shadab Khan 1 5 7 0 0 20.00 Mohammad Ghazanfar lbw b Shadab Khan 0 3 4 0 0 0.00 Extras (lb 2, w 8) 10 TOTAL 10.4 Ov (RR: 3.56) 38 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Nizakat Khan, 2.1 ov), 2-16 (Babar Hayat, 2.5 ov), 3-19 (Yasim Murtaza, 4.5 ov), 4-25 (Aizaz Khan, 6.2 ov), 5-30 (Kinchit Shah, 7.3 ov), 6-31 (Scott McKechnie, 7.5 ov), 7-36 (Haroon Arshad, 8.6 ov), 8-36 (Zeeshan Ali, 9.1 ov), 9-38 (Ayush Shukla, 10.1 ov), 10-38 (Mohammad Ghazanfar, 10.4 ov) BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Naseem Shah 2 0 7 2 3.50 11 0 0 2 0 Shahnawaz Dahani 2 1 7 1 3.50 9 1 0 0 0 Iftikhar Ahmed 1 0 3 0 3.00 3 0 0 0 0 Haris Rauf 1 0 6 0 6.00 3 1 0 0 0 Shadab Khan 2.4 0 8 4 3.00 10 0 0 1 0 Mohammad Nawaz 2 0 5 3 2.50 8 0 0 1 0

With the win, Pakistan has joined Afghanistan, India, and Sri Lanka in round two of the six-nation Asia Cup that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

Here is how Twitter reacts to Pakistan’s massive win:

The 🇵🇰 bowlers sure understood the assignment 👏



Outstanding from the boys ✨#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/RLlw7ofZx6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2022

Hong Kong against India 152-5 (20) whereas Hong Kong against Pakistan 38/10 and not even batted complete overs. This proves Pakistan has an excellent & simply the best bowling attack in AsiaCup whereas Indian bowling camp is not even capable enough to challenge Hong Kong. #PAKvHK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 2, 2022

My First Love Is Babar Azam & The Second Love Is Cricket 🏏❤️#PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/hAoz2RbuaK — Nizakat Khan (@NizaikatKhan75) September 2, 2022

. W 1w 2 . . 1 1 1 1 . 1 W W . . W



2.4 Overs, 4 wickets, 8 Runs.



The name is Shadab Khan. That's the tweet!#PAKvHK #AsiaCup2022 #Sheru🦁 pic.twitter.com/jMUvhEKXe7 — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) September 2, 2022