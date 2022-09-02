Oyeyeah
Pakistan thrashes Hong Kong by 155 runs in a must win Asia Cup group match

Records tumble in Sharjah as Pakistan go through to Super Four!

By Saman Siddiqui
Pakistan thrashes Hong Kong by 155 runs in the last group match of ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 on Friday evening in Sharjah.

With the latest victory, Pakistan has also registered their biggest ever win in T20I!

Published Earlier:

Pakistan’s bowling attack, led by spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, took full advantage of the sticky pitch and skittled out Hong Kong for a record low of 38 on Friday.

The pair bagged seven wickets, Shadab Khan 4, and the left-arm spinner took three.

In a must-win Twenty20 international, Pakistan scored 193-2.

The evening saw Rizwan (78 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (53) putting on 116 after being invited to bat first on a slow and low Sharjah pitch.

 

Hong Kong was bowled out in 10.4 overs, making it Hong Kong’s lowest T20 international total after their 69 against Nepal in 2014 and also their lowest against Pakistan, who had bowled out West Indies for 60 in 2018.

Score Card:

 
Pakistan INNINGS (20 overs maximum)
BATTING RBM4s6sSR
Mohammad Rizwan †not out785710561136.84
Babar Azam (c)c & b Ehsan Khan981310112.50
Fakhar Zaman c Aizaz Khan b Ehsan Khan53417232129.26
Khushdil Shah not out35152105233.33
Extras(nb 1, w 17)18 
TOTAL20 Ov (RR: 9.65)193/2
 
Did not bat: Iftikhar AhmedShadab KhanAsif AliMohammad NawazHaris RaufNaseem ShahShahnawaz Dahani 
Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Babar Azam, 2.5 ov), 2-129 (Fakhar Zaman, 16.1 ov)
 
BOWLINGOMRWECON0s4s6sWDNB
Haroon Arshad201407.0062011
Ayush Shukla3033011.0052140
Ehsan Khan402827.0072000
Aizaz Khan3044014.6630430
Yasim Murtaza403609.0043100
Mohammad Ghazanfar403809.5031200
 
Hong Kong INNINGS (Target: 194 runs from 20 overs)
BATTING RBM4s6sSR
Nizakat Khan (c)c Asif Ali b Naseem Shah813121061.53
Yasim Murtaza c Khushdil Shah b Shahnawaz Dahani27230028.57
Babar Hayat  b Naseem Shah044000.00
Kinchit Shah lbw b Mohammad Nawaz610231060.00
Aizaz Khan  b Shadab Khan1690016.66
Scott McKechnie † b Mohammad Nawaz46100066.66
Zeeshan Ali c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Nawaz35100060.00
Haroon Arshad  b Shadab Khan3460075.00
Ehsan Khan not out0113000.00
Ayush Shukla  b Shadab Khan1570020.00
Mohammad Ghazanfar lbw b Shadab Khan034000.00
Extras(lb 2, w 8)10 
TOTAL10.4 Ov (RR: 3.56)38
 
Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Nizakat Khan, 2.1 ov), 2-16 (Babar Hayat, 2.5 ov), 3-19 (Yasim Murtaza, 4.5 ov), 4-25 (Aizaz Khan, 6.2 ov), 5-30 (Kinchit Shah, 7.3 ov), 6-31 (Scott McKechnie, 7.5 ov), 7-36 (Haroon Arshad, 8.6 ov), 8-36 (Zeeshan Ali, 9.1 ov), 9-38 (Ayush Shukla, 10.1 ov), 10-38 (Mohammad Ghazanfar, 10.4 ov)
BOWLINGOMRWECON0s4s6sWDNB
Naseem Shah20723.50110020
Shahnawaz Dahani21713.5091000
Iftikhar Ahmed10303.0030000
Haris Rauf10606.0031000
Shadab Khan2.40843.00100010
Mohammad Nawaz20532.5080010

 

With the win, Pakistan has joined Afghanistan, India, and Sri Lanka in round two of the six-nation Asia Cup that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

Here is how Twitter reacts to Pakistan’s massive win:

 

