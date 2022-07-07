Pakistan to take on arch-rival India on August 28 in Asia Cup 2022!

It’s going to be an epic day for cricket fans across the globe as historic rivals will take on each other next month in the Asia Cup in economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue will be defending their title in the upcoming tournament.

It will be a huge match as well as the first face-off between the two teams after India’s heartbreaking defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2021.

The Sri Lankan cricket board (SLC) is reported to have gotten the go-ahead from BCCI and the qualifiers for the tournament will start on August 21.

The event kicks off on August 27 while the final will be played on September 11.

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots for the tournament,

Meanwhile, the likes of UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong, and others will play qualifiers which will commence on August 21.