Pakistan wins two more medals in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Wrestler Mohammad Sharif Tahir lost to India’s Naveen Naveen in Men’s Freestyle 74kg wrestling event to finish with a silver medal.

Unfortunately, Sharif fell short of his arch-rival’s counter-attacks as Naveen bagged nine straight technical points to win the gold medal.

While Ali Asad defeated New Zealand’s Suraj Singh within 55 seconds to win a bronze medal in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg category.

Asad was brilliant with his grip as he rattled Singh by gripping him from his legs and rolled him out of the mat to gain 10 points.

Asad got his hands on a bronze medal reaching the final score of 11-0.

Pakistan has won a total of 7 medals in the Commonwealth Games so far with, 3 bronze, 3 silver, and 1 gold.