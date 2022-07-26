Pakistan women cricket team reach Birmingham for Commonwealth Games

Pakistan women’s cricket team reach Birmingham for Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan national women’s cricket team which received direct qualification for the eight-team T20 event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, landed in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The multi-team T20 event will be held from July 28 to August 8.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video clip on its official Twitter handle showing the Pakistan women team’s travel diary from Belfast to Birmingham.

From Belfast to Birmingham ✈️ Pakistan women's team has arrived for the Commonwealth Games 👏

Pakistan announced an unchanged squad that recently clean-swept Sri Lanka women.

The team features 18 members, including three reverse players: Ghulam Fatima, Sadaf Shamas and Umme Hani.

Pakistan Women Cricket squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022 includes:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wk), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (Manager), David Hemp (Head coach), Saleem Jaffer (Bowling coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmed (Analyst) and Rifat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist).

Additional support staff for the camp: Waqar Orakzai (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmed (Strength and Conditioning coach)