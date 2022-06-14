Pakistani cyclists denied Indian visas for Asian Cycling Championship

Indian authorities have denied visas to Pakistani cyclists for the upcoming Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi.

As reported, Pakistan cyclists have been scheduled to travel to New Delhi on June 15 to participate in the 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championship.

However, they still have not been granted their visas to travel to India.

Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation, Moazzam Khan gave updates on the situation.

He said that five Pakistani cyclists are scheduled to take part in the tournament but they have not yet received their visas with just two days left for them to travel to take part in the competition.

The 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships are scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 June in New Delhi, India.

The event will include Men, Women, Junior Men, Junior Women, Para Men, and Para Women competitions in various races.

The previous edition of the Championship was held in South Korea in 2019.

This will be the fourth time that the Track Cycling event will be held in India since the inception of the competition back in 1963.