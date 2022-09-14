Oyeyeah
Former umpire Asad Rauf passes away in Lahore

Former ICC umpire Asad Rauf passed away in Lahore on Wednesday aged 66.

As reported, the former ICC umpire suffered a cardiac arrest that proved to be fatal.

His brother Tahir confirmed the news of Asad’s demise revealing that Asad Rauf was going home after closing his shop when he suffered a cardiac arrest, and couldn’t survive.

He was a member of the ICC Elite Umpire Panel from 2006 to 2013.

Rauf was alleged to have been involved in match-fixing and spot-fixing of cricket matches.

Published Earlier:

In February 2016, Rauf was found guilty of corruption by the BCCI and banned for five years.

Asad Rauf was formally charged by Mumbai police in the IPL betting scandal, back in 2013.

Former ICC umpire Asad Rauf has officiated in 64 Tests, 28 T20s, and 139 ODIs.

Asad Rauf retired from all forms of umpiring in Aug 2013.

The news of his sudden demise has left the cricket fans in shock.

Condolences and prayers are being shared on the Twitter timeline for Asad Rauf.

 

 

 

