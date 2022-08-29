Pakistan’s hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Jr. passes away

Olympian Manzoor Hussain, known as Manzoor Jr., passed away in Lahore on Monday.



As reported, he suffered a heart attack this morning after which he was rushed to a local hospital but could not survive.

His son Faisal Manzoor confirmed the sad news of his demise.

According to doctors, Manzoor Jr. was given 3 stents.

Legendary Olympian Manzoor Jr is survived by 3 sons and a daughter.

Olympian Manzoor Hussain was the celebrated field hockey player of his time and was awarded the title of Golden Player. The hockey world still recognizes him as the hero of the 1982 World Cup final.

His contributions to the field of Hockey can never be forgotten and his untimely demise brings curtains to the golden era of Pakistan Hockey.

Under the leadership of Manzoor Hussain Jr., Pakistan won the only Junior World Cup in 1979.

He represented the national team and won the goal medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Manzoor Jr. won bronze and gold medals at the Barcelona and Los Angeles Olympics respectively.

He also captained the national hockey team at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Manzoor Jr. was also part of the 1978 and 1982 winning national hockey teams.

He also awarded the Presidential Medal for Excellence in 1984.

PHF President Brigadier (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Haider Hussain have extended condolences and deep sorrow over the death of Selection Committee Chairman and hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr.

The shining star of Pak Hockey, the legendary Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr. has passed away.

PHF President Brig. (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar & Sec. Gen. Haider Hussain has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chairman Selection Committee & hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Jr. pic.twitter.com/gu21Ef0zmZ — Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) August 29, 2022

Condolences and tributed pour in on social media:

پاکستان کے اولمپک گولڈمیڈلسٹ کپتان منظور جونیئر انتقال کرگئے۔ وہ جونیئر ورلڈ کپ کے علاوہ اولمپک ورلڈ کپ چیمپئنز ٹرافی اور ایشیئن گیمز گولڈ میڈلسٹ تھے۔ 175 میچوں میں 86 گول کئے – ان کے دو بھائیوں نے بھی انٹرنیشنل ہاکی میں پاکستان کی نمائندگی کی۔ pic.twitter.com/qconqsQkYJ — Rasheed shakoor (@rasheedshakoor) August 29, 2022

Pakistan,s hockey legend and Captain 1984 Los Angles olympics Manzoor Hussain Jr has passed away after cardiac attack. He was all time great hockey player. Ina lila wa ina elhe rajoon pic.twitter.com/cozHPfx5B4 — Abdul Majid Bhatti (@bhattimajid) August 29, 2022

1984 LA Olympics gold medal winning Captain Manzoor Hussain Jr died after cardiac arrest in Lahore. He also won 1978 & 1982 World Cups. Was considered one of finest dribbler, who mesmerized the hockey world. Offer Fateha. #RIP #Hockey @FIH_Hockey @PHFOfficial @Shoaib_Jatt pic.twitter.com/Vm11nE7dEd — Ehsan Qureshi (@EhsanQureshi_1) August 29, 2022