Pakistan’s Zaman Anwar wins Silver medal in 125kg freestyle wrestling final

Pakistan has 5 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 now

Pakistan’s Zaman Anwar has won a Silver medal in the 125kg freestyle wrestling final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday in Birmingham.

He went down against Amarveer Dhesi of Canada in the final by 9-2.

Zaman Anwar won the second silver medal for Pakistan and the fifth in total.

Published Earlier:

 

Zaman Khan outclassed his England opponent to reach the final of the Men’s Freestyle 125kg wrestling event.

Inam Butt also won a silver medal in the men’s 65 kg category wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

He went down 3-0 against India’s Deepak Punia.

Pakistan has 5 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 now! Two silver and one bronze in wrestling, one bronze in judo, and one gold medal in weightlifting.

 

 

 

