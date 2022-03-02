Oyeyeah
#PakvsAus: Naseem Shah included in Test squad following Haris Rauf’s COVID diagnosis

Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test

By Saman Siddiqui
Naseem Shah has been included in the Test squad following Haris Rauf’s COVID diagnosis!

Naseem Shah, who was originally a travelling reserve, is now included in the Pakistan squad for the first Test against Australi. 

Published Earlier:

According to PCB, following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday, the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested.

All these tests have come out negative, the PCB stated. 

Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period, PCB said in a statement.

The first test of the historic series between Pakistan and Australia on the home ground will start on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s updated squad for the test match includes:

  1. Babar Azam (captain) 
  2. Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) 
  3. Abdullah Shafique 
  4. Azhar Ali 
  5. Fawad Alam 
  6. Iftikhar Ahmed 
  7. Imam-ul-Haq 
  8. Mohammad Wasim Jnr 
  9. Naseem Shah 
  10. Nauman Ali 
  11. Sajid Khan 
  12. Saud Shakeel 
  13. Shaheen Shah Afridi 
  14. Shan Masood 
  15. Zahid Mahmood 

