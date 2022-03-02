PakvsAus: Naseem Shah included in Test squad following Haris Rauf’s COVID diagnosis

Naseem Shah has been included in the Test squad following Haris Rauf’s COVID diagnosis!

Naseem Shah, who was originally a travelling reserve, is now included in the Pakistan squad for the first Test against Australi.

According to PCB, following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday, the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested.

All these tests have come out negative, the PCB stated.

Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period, PCB said in a statement.

The first test of the historic series between Pakistan and Australia on the home ground will start on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s updated squad for the test match includes: