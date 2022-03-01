PakvsAus: NCOC allows 100% crowd at stadiums

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 100% crowd at the stadiums for the upcoming historic Pak vs Aus test series.

As being reported, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and relevant authorities of Sindh and Punjab have received approval from the NCOC to host a full capacity crowd.

“PCB is allowed to conduct Pakistan vs Australia cricket matches scheduled from 4th March to 5th April 2022 at 100 % of the stadium capacity,” NCOC stated in a letter.

NCOC has asked to adhere following protocols: