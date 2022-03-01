Oyeyeah
#PakvsAus: NCOC allows 100% crowd at stadiums

But only fully vaccinated are allowed to attend the matches

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 100% crowd at the stadiums for the upcoming historic Pak vs Aus test series.

As being reported, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and relevant authorities of Sindh and Punjab have received approval from the NCOC to host a full capacity crowd.

“PCB is allowed to conduct Pakistan vs Australia cricket matches scheduled from 4th March to 5th April 2022 at 100 % of the stadium capacity,” NCOC stated in a letter.

NCOC has asked to adhere following protocols:

  • Children of 12 years of age and above (fully vaccinated) are allowed to attend the matches/event.
  • However, children below 12 years of age are also allowed without vaccination.

 

