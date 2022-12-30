PAKvsNZ: First test match concludes with a draw

Chasing the target of 138 runs, New Zealand ended the day at 61 for one, thanks to the excellent partnership of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim.



As a result, the first Test of the series ended in a draw.



The fifth and final day of the second Test match played in Karachi



When the Pakistani batsmen entered the field, the national team was facing a deficit of 97 runs.



New Zealand got a breakthrough early in the day when nightwatchman Nouman Ali was bowled out by Michael Bracewell after just four runs.





But the host side suffered a major blow came when captain Babar Azam was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just 14 runs. Ash Sodhi took his wicket.

After losing four wickets for 100 runs, Sarfaraz Ahmed came to support Imamul Haq and both played a responsible game and did not let any more wickets fall till the lunch break.

Meanwhile, Imam continued his progress towards the century while Sarfraz completed his half-century by hitting Ash Sodhi for a boundary.

But as soon as he completed the fifty, the wicket-keeper batsman caught wicket-keeper Tom Blundell, he scored 53 runs and added 85 runs for the fifth wicket with Imam.

Youngster Salman Ali Agha, who scored a brilliant century in the previous innings, could not score big in this innings and after scoring six runs, was bowled by Sodhi.

Imam-ul-Haq batted confidently throughout the innings but after reaching the score of 96, he fell victim to the nervous nineties and was stumped in this innings just like the first innings.

When Pakistan scored 231 runs for the loss of 7 wickets, the clouds of defeat in the match started hovering over the host team, but Muhammad Wasim supported Saud Shakeel to the fullest and took the team out with difficulty.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim scored 71 runs in the eighth wicket partnership and pulled the team out of the vortex.

Mohammad Wasim scored 43 runs from 57 balls with the help of 5 fours and a six, but he was dismissed by Ash Sodhi.

Mir Hamza came to support Saud Shakeel and both of them added 34 runs during this Saud also completed his half-century.

Pakistan team captain Babar Azam decided to target New Zealand for victory in the last 15 overs when Pakistan’s lead was 137 runs.

Pakistan declared the innings after scoring 311 runs for 8 wickets.

Saud Shakeel scored 55 and Mir Hamza scored 3 runs.

On behalf of New Zealand, Ash Sodhi took 6 wickets while bowling brilliantly.