Sports News

#PAKvsNZ Karachi Test: Top knock from Sarfaraz Ahmed justifies his selection

Sarfaraz scored 4th century of his career and first in 8 years!

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 6, 2023
0 7 Less than a minute

Can the top knock from Sarfaraz Ahmed save Pakistan’s face in the second test match against New Zealand being played in Karachi?

The fifth and the final day of the test match saw one of the finest 4th innings hundred in recent times, Pakistan was 80 for 5 while chasing 319 runs and then Sarfaraz Ahmed smashed a hundred from 135 balls.

The fourth fifty in a row from Sarfaraz Ahmed in his comeback series justifies his selection in the national team.

The fans are more than happy to see Sarfaraz showing his best form at his home ground.

 

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 6, 2023
0 7 Less than a minute

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

January 3, 2023

Al Nassr FC is Ronaldo’s new home

January 1, 2023

PCB announces restoration of departmental cricket in the country

December 31, 2022

PAKvsNZ: First test match concludes with a draw

December 30, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

nineteen + 3 =

Back to top button