#PAKvWI: Dahani makes his ODI Debut

Dahani makes his ODI Debut
Shahnawaz Dahani makes his ODI debut against West Indies in the third ODI today at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Larkana-born 23-year-old pacer was given an ODI cap by Shaheen Afridi ahead of the third match against the visiting WI.

Dahani has become an overall 235th ODI cricketer from Pakistan.

Published Earlier:

 

A video message has been shared by PCB before Dhani received his ODI cap today.

The PSL 2021 star bowler Dahani said he never thought of playing for Pakistan while coming from a small town.

“Playing in T20Is, now getting a chance to make debut in ODIs, it’s like a dream for me. I never thought of coming this far from a small town,”  Dahani said.

“It is just a start. I will work hard and make it to all three formats of the game,” he added.

Dahani expressed high hopes to make his ODI debut memorable.

 

“Every player wants to make his debut memorable, and so do I. I will put in all my efforts to make the most of this opportunity,” emphasized the young cricketer who made his T20I debut in 2021, having played two 20-overs games so far against Bangladesh and West Indies.

“My message to youngsters is to never lose hope. Keep working hard,” he concluded.

