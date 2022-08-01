Pat Cummins ties knot with longtime partner Becky Boston

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins has tied the knot with his long-time partner Becky Boston.

As reported, the couple, who has a nine-month-old son Albie together, got married at the French-inspired Chateau Du Soleil surrounded by family and friends on Saturday.

The wedding was attended by guests including Cummins’s best mate Andy Lee and Andy’s girlfriend Rebecca Harding, Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie, and Nathan Lyon.

While Cummins took to social media on Monday to share a loved-up photo from the wedding for his fans and followers.

He captioned the post, “Just Married.”

Cummins and Becky are reported to be in a relationship since 2013, while the couple announced their engagement in 2022.

Cummins was appointed Test captain after Paine stepped down following the sexting scandal.