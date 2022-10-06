PCB announces Pakistan’s first-ever franchise cricket league for women

PCB announced Pakistan’s first-ever franchise cricket league for women on Thursday.

In a landmark development, during the opening ceremony of the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) season one, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shared the first look at “The Women’s League T20”.

According to the details revealed, the Women’s League will take place from March 3 to 18, 2023, in Rawalpindi, alongside the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The league will feature four franchises that will fight for the trophy.

Women’s Teams will be in action for Some matches before PSL 8 whereas the final match will be played a day before PSL 8’s finale.