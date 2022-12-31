PCB announces restoration of departmental cricket in the country

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the restoration of departmental, regional, and association cricket.

The development comes following the Second meeting of the PCB Management Committee held at the National High-Performance Centre on Saturday.

The PCB Management Committee held an extensive discussion on the restoration of the Regional and District Cricket Associations and Departments/Service Organisations in line with the PCB Constitution 2014, PCB stated in a press release.

“Following detailed discussions, it was announced Regional and District Cricket Associations and Departments/Service Organisations stand restored and a strategic plan will now be prepared to include them formally in the domestic cricket structure, including participation in the PCB Board of Governors in due course,” it added.

Talking to the media, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi said that the contracts of 192 players have been restored, all the old officials of the association have been invited to the high-performance center, and the officials of the association informed us about the future.



PCB chairman said that they have contacted Shahid Afridi and Haroon ul Rashid, who are in Karachi to prepare the wickets, and also contacted the curators in Karachi.



Najam Sethi further said that curator Mohammad Ashraf has also been called from Chakwal who will prepare the wicket for the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

PCB Committees:

The Management Committee approved the constitution of 12 PCB Committees and agreed that their compositions will be announced in due course.

The following committees will be constituted: Domestic Restructuring Committee, Domestic Restoration Committee for Region, Department Cricket Restoration Committee, NHPC Remodeling Committee, Restructuring of Women’s Cricket Committee, Cricket Infrastructure Committee, Audit Committee, Finance, and Commercial Affairs Committee, Human Resource Committee, Legal Affairs Committee, National Selection Committees and Benevolent Fund Committee