PCB appoints Matthew Hayden as mentor of Pakistan team for ICC T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Matthew Hayden as a mentor of the Pakistan team for the ICC T20 World Cup!

Australia great has served as a batting consultant for the green team in last year’s tournament



He will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan will arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

Making Hayden’s appointment official, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognized world-over. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge about Australia’s conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.

“I would like to offer my gratitude to Bank AlFalah who have once again partnered with us on this appointment and hope they will remain connected with the PCB.”

Following his appointment, Matthew Hayden said: “I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion.

“I have seen how Pakistan has been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia & conditions will really suit them, both from a batting & bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered & I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in UAE last year”