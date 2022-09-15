PCB names T20 WC squad; Shan Masood makes the cut, under performing Fakhar Zaman excluded

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB on Thursday announced its T20 World Cup squad!

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim announced the 15-member squad.

Shan Masood makes the cut to the playing eleven while the underperforming Fakhar Zaman has been excluded.

Meanwhile, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Asif Ali, who also failed to not make a splash in the Asia Cup, have been retained in the squad.

Pakistan’s pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and bowler Mohammad Wasim junior, both of whom skipped the Asia Cup 2022 due to injuries, have returned to the squad.

And still, there was no room for former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in the national T20 team.

Pakistan Squad Includes:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir.

While the travel reserves include:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), and Shahnawaz Dahani.

The World Cup will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.