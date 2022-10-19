PCB responds to ACC President Jay Shah’s statement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded to ACC President Jay Shah’s statement on Monday.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue,” said PCB.

“Comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the ACC or the PCB (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications,” PCB added.

According to PCB, such moves can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” the board added.

“Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented, and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan,” Jay Shah, who is also the ACC president, said a day earlier following the 91st annual general meeting of the BCCI.

As reported, PCB on Wednesday sought an emergency meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the ACC president remarks that the Indian cricket team will not tour Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan in ODI Format. This will be the 16th edition of the Asia Cup.

India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2012.

India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries.

Over the past few years, the two arch-rival countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events.