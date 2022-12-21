Sports News

PM approves the appointment of Najam Sethi as PCB Chairman

Saman SiddiquiDecember 21, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of Najam Sethi as PCB Chairman, sources report on Wednesday.

The sources pertaining to the matter have claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of former journalist Najam Sethi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and the removal of incumbent Ramiz Raja.

Prime Minister’s Office is likely to release four notifications related to the appointment today, the source claimed.

As per the source, one notification will be issued notifying the abolishment of the 2019 constitution of the cricket board as well.

The other will then notify the termination of the two names nominated for the chairmanship under the 2019 constitution, the source added while the third notification is set to announce the restoration of the 2014 constitution.

The fourth notification then will notify the establishment of a “set-up” to run the existing board, the source claimed.

This is a developing story.

 

