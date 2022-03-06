PM Imran Khan is grieved over legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne’s death.



Australian cricket great Shane Warne passed away on Friday aged 52 in Thailand, due to a suspected heart attack.



His untimely death has left millions of cricket fans in shock.



Taking it to social media, PM Imran Khan, former Pakistan skipper extended his condolences and grief over the unbelievable loss.



“Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of cricketer Shane Warne, a bowling genius who took the art of leg-spin to new heights. He will be missed across the cricketing world,” PM Imran Khan tweeted.

Shane Warne represented the Australian cricket team from 1992 to 2007.

The cricketing fraternity and fans across the globe mourn the loss of a true cricket genius.



A tribute was also paid to Shane Warne at the Pindi Cricket Stadium press box on the second day, March 5, of the historic Pak vs Australia Test series.