TECNO brings an engaging online Predict & Win activity for its fans this PSL season. The activity will be on for 11 matches of PSL which will let winners get FREE tickets for each match.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional T20 Cricket League contested between six teams representing six major cities of Pakistan. PSL is one of the most popular events in the country and a great opportunity for corporate partners to make an impression. TECNO shall be hyping up this passion of its Pakistani consumers by a Predict & Win online on Facebook.

Four winners will be selected for each match where they will be given free tickets for the next match. Of the total 11 matches, five will be held in Karachi and six in Lahore including semi-finals and final. For all semi-final and final matches, six tickets will be given out for each match.

All fans need to do is, go to TECNO’s Official Facebook Page and comment their prediction on every post related to PSL that will be shared. Choosing the winner will simply be based on the right answer and a lucky draw will be held to choose winners. The winners will be announced on Facebook Stories and the TECNO team shall contact them for the delivery of tickets.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said,

“We love the passion Pakistani’s have for the sport of Cricket and PSL is a great initiative for the development of cricket globally. Hence, TECNO has been working to help its fans enjoy this passion to the fullest. With multiple cricket campaigns, funs sessions, and online activities, this PSL Predict & Win will be an encouraging step for the fans to be able to participate and go watch the match live from the stadium.”

Moreover, the fans predicting the final match will receive a new smartphone as a winner’s gift apart from all the goodies from TECNO. So don’t forget to follow TECNO’s Official Facebook page and keep predicting!