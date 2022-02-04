PSL 2022: Fourth straight defeat for Karachi Kings

PSL 2022 doesn’t seem to be a promising start for Karachi Kings as it faced a fourth straight defeat in the tournament.

KK skipper Babar Azam’s 90 goes in vain as Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 9 runs in the 11th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi set a 174 runs target for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings had won the toss and opted to field against Peshawar Zalmi.

Babar Azam played a responsible inning and scored 90 runs off 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and one six.

Mohammad Umar picked up three wickets.

While Shoaib Malik, Hussain Malik, and Usman Qadir took one wicket each.

PZ’s Shoaib Malik was awarded man of the match for hitting 52 runs from 28 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi has secured the fourth spot in the points table following tonight’s victory while Karachi Kings with four consecutive losses remain at the last spot.