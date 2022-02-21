PSL 2022: Karachi Kings became the first team to lose 9 matches in an edition of the league

Karachi Kings became the first team to lose 9 matches in an edition of the Pakistan Super League.



It’s a new record set by the Karachi Kings!

PSL 7 turned out to be a nightmare for PSL 2020 champs Karachi Kings, the team could win only one match in the tournament lost nine matches.

This is the worst record of any team in the history of PSL.

In PSL 2021, Quetta Gladiators had failed in eight out of ten matches.

The Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 23 runs in match no 28 of the PSL 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday

Both the teams have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs in PSL 7, with only two points in 10 games.

Following the team’s exit from this year’s league, Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam took to social media to share his thoughts.

“We did not hold up our end. Lots to reflect, learn & improve from this entire experience of #PSL7. In sha Allah, we will come back stronger. Also, quite grateful to all the fans for their immense support and belief,” Babar Azam said in a tweet.