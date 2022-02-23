PSL 2022: Major blow for Sultans and Zalmi as players test positive for COVID-19

It turns out to be a major blow for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi as players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of the playoffs.

COVID has finally struck at PSL 7!

Multan Sultans are to lock horns in today’s playoff against Lahore Qalandars

It is reported on Wednesday that Multan Sultans’ all-rounder from Singapore, Tim David, has tested positive for coronavirus.

David has been one of the top-performing players of defending champions MS’s throughout PSL 7.

According to the source, the player’s test came out positive during routine PCR testing.

However, the team management has neither confirmed nor denied the development.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi’s three players Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, and Sohail Khan have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the sources, other than the three players, support staff member and former cricketer Hashim Amla has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Peshawar Zalmi will play against Islamabad United in eliminator 1 of PSL 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.