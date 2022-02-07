PSL 2022: NCOC allows 100% vaccinated spectators at Gaddafi Stadium from Feb 16

NCOC has allowed 100% vaccinated spectators at Gaddafi Stadium from February 16!

The decision was taken on Monday during the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

NCOC held a meeting regarding PSL and took important decisions regarding the remaining matches of the tournament.

Decisions announced after today’s meeting:

Gaddafi Cricket Stadium will be open to 50 percent of spectators until February 15

Only vaccinated persons should be allowed to enter the stadium to watch PSL matches in Lahore

Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to go without vaccination after February 16

After February 16, spectators (vaccinated) will be able to come to Gaddafi Stadium with 100 percent seating capacity.

Phase-II of PSL will kick off from Feb 10 in Lahore under strict security measures.

The decision was revised during the forum’s meeting held in Islamabad, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.