PSL 2022: Shoaib Malik to lead Zalmi for tomorrow’s match against Quetta Gladiators

Shoaib Malik will lead Peshawar Zalmi for tomorrow’s (Friday) PSL 7 match against Quetta Gladiators.

The franchise has confirmed on Thursday that Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Wahab Riaz will be unavailable for the team’s opening Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Quetta Gladiators tomorrow (Friday).

Wahab had tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier and is now in self-isolation, the franchise said in a statement, adding that the veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik would lead the team for their opening match.

Earlier in the day, former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi also tested positive for coronavirus.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings suffered a huge blow ahead of the clash against Multan Sultans on Thursday as Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson test positive for COVID-19.

Karachi Kings Director, Wasim Akram, Zalmi’s Haider Ali had also tested positive on Tuesday just a few days ahead of PSL 7 launch.