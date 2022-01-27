Oyeyeah
Sports News

PSL 2022: Shoaib Malik to lead Zalmi for tomorrow’s match against Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz is now in self-isolation after testing positive for COVD-19 on Wednesday.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui6 views
posted on
Views

Shoaib Malik will lead Peshawar Zalmi for tomorrow’s (Friday) PSL 7 match against Quetta Gladiators.

The development comes as the Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz is now in self-isolation after testing positive for COVD-19 on Tuesday.

Published Earlier:

The franchise has confirmed on Thursday that Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Wahab Riaz will be unavailable for the team’s opening Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Quetta Gladiators tomorrow (Friday).

Wahab had tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier and is now in self-isolation, the franchise said in a statement, adding that the veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik would lead the team for their opening match.

Earlier in the day, former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi also tested positive for coronavirus.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings suffered a huge blow ahead of the clash against Multan Sultans on Thursday as Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson test positive for COVID-19.

Karachi Kings Director, Wasim Akram, Zalmi’s Haider Ali had also tested positive on Tuesday just a few days ahead of PSL 7 launch.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You