PSL 7: Oyeyeah picks the 3 most impressive players so far

Oyeyeah picks the 3 most impressive players who have performed exceptionally well in the first week of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem Shah:

Naseem Shah ran through the batting line-up of Karachi Kings with a five-wicket haul to help Quetta Gladiators get an eight-wicket victory and register their first win in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Jan 29.

Quetta Gladiators’ pacer Naseem Shah has been impressive with his sensational figures of 5-20, helping QG to restrict KK to a 113-run total.

SCORECARD

Karachi Kings 113/10 ( 17.3 OVERS)

Quetta Gladiators 114/2 ( 15.5 OVERS)

Imran Tahir:

The former South African leggie, Imran Tahir, had an outstanding spell for Multan Sultans in which he took three key scalps, in four overs for just 16 runs, in the inaugural contest of PSL 2022 against Karachi Kings.