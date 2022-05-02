PSL-8 to be played at four venues in Pakistan, PCB finalizes schedule

PSL-8 is to be played at four venues in Pakistan.

As per the news source, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized the schedule for the next edition of the league without consulting the franchises.

As reported, the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) be held between February 15 and March 31.

The much-anticipated cricket 2023 tournament will be played at four venues in the country including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

“There was no discussion between franchises and the PSL management regarding the schedule but despite that, it was finalized,” the franchises were quoted as saying by the sources.

According to sources, Pakistan will host the Super League 8 after the home visit of New Zealand, and then West Indies teams in January 2023.

