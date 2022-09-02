Oyeyeah
PSL 8 to be played from 9 February to 19 March 2023

PCB says at least four venues in the country will be used for hosting the matches

PSL 8 will be played from 9 February to 19 March 2023, PCB announced on Friday.

At least four venues will be used for hosting the matches, including Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

The decision was taken at the Governing Council of the HBL Pakistan Super League meeting held at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore today.

As reported, Further discussions for firming up the detailed schedule will take place between the franchises and the PCB in due course.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting with all six HBL PSL franchises in attendance along with PCB officials who are members of the GC.

The meeting started with the Chairman PCB congratulating the GC on a hugely successful and record-breaking HBL PSL 7 edition which was the first one ever to be staged in Pakistan uninterrupted since the start of the league in 2016.

The successful organization of the tournament was made possible despite significant external challenges and record revenue and viewership were attained through the two action-packed leagues in Karachi and Lahore.

