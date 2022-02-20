Oyeyeah
Sports News

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators replace James Faulkner with U-19 player Shehzad

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
Views

Quetta Gladiators replace James Faulkner with U-19 player Mohammad Shehzad.

Young star Shehzad will represent QG in the remaining matches of the PSL 7.

Mohammad Shehzad’s brilliant performance had led Pakistan to victory against India in the 2022  U-19 Asia Cup.

The development comes as the Australian cricketer announced his abrupt departure from PSL that later resulted in a ban imposed on him by PCB and PSL franchises.

Published Earlier:

Read More: Drunk James Faulkner damages hotel property before departing from Pakistan

A day earlier, PCB issued a statement refuting James Faulkner‘s allegations of non-payment and announced the decision that he will not be drafted in future editions of the Pakistan Super League.

 A tweet from the Australian cricketer had left everyone in shock that he has withdrawn from PSL 7.

Taking to Twitter, Faulkner said “I apologize to Pakistani cricket fans. But unfortunately, I had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave @thePSLt20 due to @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.”

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You