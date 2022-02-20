PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators replace James Faulkner with U-19 player Shehzad

Quetta Gladiators replace James Faulkner with U-19 player Mohammad Shehzad.



Young star Shehzad will represent QG in the remaining matches of the PSL 7.

Mohammad Shehzad’s brilliant performance had led Pakistan to victory against India in the 2022 U-19 Asia Cup.



The development comes as the Australian cricketer announced his abrupt departure from PSL that later resulted in a ban imposed on him by PCB and PSL franchises.

A day earlier, PCB issued a statement refuting James Faulkner‘s allegations of non-payment and announced the decision that he will not be drafted in future editions of the Pakistan Super League.

A tweet from the Australian cricketer had left everyone in shock that he has withdrawn from PSL 7.

Taking to Twitter, Faulkner said “I apologize to Pakistani cricket fans. But unfortunately, I had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave @thePSLt20 due to @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.”