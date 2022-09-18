Ramiz Raja says PCB has not disowned Shaheen Shah Afridi!

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja while responding to a query from a cricket fan on social media said that “How can anyone believe that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s parent body [the PCB] may disown him?”

“This is impossible. It is beyond comprehension that the PCB would leave him on his own to deal with this. This is unfortunate that the uncalled-for controversy has been stoked.”

The response from the PCB chairman comes days after former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi, who is going to be Shaheen’s father-in-law, made a shocking revelation about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ongoing knee rehabilitation in London.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Shahid Afridi claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not providing financial support to Shaheen for his rehabilitation.

“Shaheen went to England for rehabilitation at his own expense. I arranged a doctor for him there and he contacted him. PCB is providing nothing to Shaheen,” revealed Shahid Afridi.

Ramiz Raja also presented the example of batsman Fakhar Zaman who is currently abroad for rehabilitation at the PCB’s expense.

The PCB chairman attributed the controversy targeting Shaheen’s medical treatment to the potential lack of clarity.

According to Ramiz Raja, he [Shaheen Afridi] needed to scurry out of Dubai when he faced some ticketing problems.

“For the PCB, players are the most significant stakeholders,” Raja said.

“No other cricket board is doing what the PCB is doing for its players—international and domestic,” he added.

On Sep 12, Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a video of him working out in a gym, attributed to his post-recovery.