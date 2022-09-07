Oyeyeah
Ravi Shastri thankful for reminding him of Javed Miandad’s iconic 6 at Sharjah

Much like Naseem, Javed Miandad had also helped Pakistan secure a one-wicket win

Ravi Shastri, former Indian pacer and coach started to trend on social media following Pakistan’s thrilling victory against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan has sealed its spot in the final against Sri Lanka to be played on Sunday while Afghanistan and India are eliminated.

It was the same venue where back in 1986, Pakistan defeated India thanks to Javed Miandad’s brilliant 6.

Much like Naseem, Javed Miandad had also helped Pakistan secure a one-wicket victory.

During the post-match presentation, Ravi Shastri asked Pakistani skipper Babar Azam to talk about those sixes from Naseem Shah.

Babar Azam replied, “Those sixes reminded me of Javed Miandad’s last ball six vs India at Sharjah.”

And to which Shastri responded, “I was there in that match, Thanks for reminding me again.”

For those unservedJavaid Miandad back in 1986,  in the Sharjah Cup final, had hit a six on the last ball of the innings to secure victory against the arch-rivals India.

Ever since that conversation happened, Ravi Shastri is trending on the Twitter timeline.

 

 

 

