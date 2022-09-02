India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

In what comes as a major setback for India, Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is currently under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Jadeja for the remaining matches of the ongoing Asia Cup.

A press release by the BCCI stated: “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.”

Jadeja has been in good form both with the bat and the ball during the Asia Cup.

He scored 35 off 29 deliveries against Pakistan.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super 4s after two consecutive wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

India will face the winners of today’s last qualifying match — either Pakistan or Hong Kong.