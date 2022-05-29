Real Madrid claims 14th Champions League title by beating Liverpool by 0-1

Real Madrid claims the 14th Champions League title by beating Liverpool by 0-1!

The 14th European Cup final was delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday.

The game started after a 35-minute delay following incidents outside the stadium as people without tickets tried to force their way in.

The fans eager to enter the stadium were tear-gassed by riot police.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois emerged as the real star as he made several fine saves to deny Liverpool from getting any near to the equalizer for Vinicius Junior’s score just before the hour.

Last night was saw LaLiga titleholders Real’s fourth Champions League crown in seven years as they improved their impressive record in the competition with their eighth victory in as many finals.

Liverpool was looking for their seventh European Cup triumph, however, despite their best efforts, they were left in awe of Courtois’s sublime performance.

Liverpool were the favourites for the final but Real beat the Merseyside club for the second time in a row after their 3-1 victory in 2018.

Liverpool had won the previous European Cup final both teams had played in Paris, winning 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in 1981, which was Real’s last defeat in a final.

Twitter timeline is bustling with praises for Real Madrid and Courtois’s excellent performance.

Real Madrid invested bit less than €40m fee to sign Thibaut Courtois. August 2018. ⭐️🇧🇪 #UCLFinal 1023 days later, he’s by far the Man of the Match of this Champions League final. What a goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/nDY193kvIi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022

Thibaut Courtois just dropped the greatest goalkeeping performance in Champions League final history 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6hkkLObcBJ — GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2022

Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 29, 2022