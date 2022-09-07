Rizwan breaks Babar Azam’s 1,000-day streak of staying at the top of T20I ranking

Mohammad Rizwan has finally broken Babar Azam’s 1,000-day streak of staying at the top of the T20I ranking!

In the latest rankings released by the ICC, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has moved to the top spot,

Rizwan has gained 815 points, up 19 points, after his undeterred performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Rizwan has emerged as the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches.

The Pakistan opener hit the fifties against Hong Kong and India, and also made 43 in the first game against arch-rivals India in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam is now a number below his teammate Mohammad Rizwan having 794 points.

Babar Azam had been holding the number 1 spot for 1,155 days in his career (as of 7 September), but his long-lasting reign ended after a comparatively out-of-form performance during the Asia Cup.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram is in the third spot with 775 points.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav is now placed fourth.