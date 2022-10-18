Roger Binny replaces Sourav Ganguly as Indian cricket board chief, it emerges on Tuesday.

World Cup winner Roger Binny, 67, was elected as the 36th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India at the Annual General Meeting of India’s top cricket body in Mumbai.

Binny previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

Binny, who was part of India’s historic 1983 World Cup-winning squad is widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest captains.

He has represented India in 27 Test matches and 72 ODIs.

He has also served as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

He is the third Test cricketer to head the BCCI after Maharaja of Vizianagaram and Sourav Ganguly, whose term ended at the BCCI AGM.

Binny was elected unopposed at the AGM.

It was also decided that BJP MLA Ashish Shelar would succeed Arun Dhumal as treasurer of the BCCI while Dhumal has been appointed as the next chairman of the Indian Premier League.

According to Indian media reports, Ganguly, 50, had been initially tipped to earn a second term as president but he was shunted out because he refused to join India’s ruling party.

Ganguly’s departure was a “political vendetta” by the government, opposition lawmaker Santanu Sen said in a tweet.