Roger Federer announces to retire from competitive tennis

Federer says that the Laver Cup in London next week will be his final ATP event

By Saman Siddiqui
The 41-year-old Swiss, 20 Grand Slam titles champion will hang his racket after next week’s Laver Cup.

Federer, one of tennis’ all-time great players, has announced his retirement from the sport, in a lengthy statement shared on his social media accounts on Thursday,

Roger Federer said he knows his “body’s capacities, and limits and its message to me lately has been clear.”

 Federer wrote, “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities, and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

“I am 41 years old,” the statement continues. “I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

The announcement from the Tennis great, who has not played a match since last year’s Wimbledon, has left tennis fans all over the world emotional.

 

 

 

 

