Roger Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis

Roger Federer, 41, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, bid an emotional farewell to the sports on Friday night.

Federer’s last match was a doubles loss alongside Rafael Nadal in front of a 17,500 sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, at the Laver Cup.

Federer and Nadal, whose 22 are the men’s record, paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9.

His substantial career accumulated eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the US Open, and one at the French Open, a total of 20 grand slams.

As well as 103 career singles trophies in all, 310 weeks at number one in the ATP rankings, a Davis Cup title, and Olympic medals.

The Friday evening at O2 Arena has been emotional, it was hard to say goodbye and a visibly emotional Federer left his fans, teammates, and family in tears.

“I’ve done this thousand of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight,” Federer posted on Twitter prior to his final appearance at the tennis court.