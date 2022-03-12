Oyeyeah
Ronaldo makes history by breaking Josef Bican’s record for the most goals in competitive football matches

By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
Ronaldo has made history on Saturday night by breaking Josef Bican’s record for the most goals in competitive football matches!

Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the record of scoring 806 goals!

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 807th goal in official matches against Tottenham surpassing Josef Bican’s tally of the most goals in competitive matches in football history.

Ronaldo’s stunning strike after only 12 minutes gave Manchester United a lead over Tottenham and later on went to score the winner as well.

Published Earlier:

The first goal may well go down as one of his very best for the club.

What a goal by the GOAT, that’s what has been trending on the Twitter timeline following Ronaldo’s stunning efforts at the field.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United starting XI after missing last weekend’s derby.

 

 

