Sajid Ali Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to scale Manaslu Peak without oxygen

Sajid Ali Sadpara has made history by climbing the eighth highest peak in the world

By Saman Siddiqui
Sajid Ali Sadpara
Sajid Ali Sadpara becomes the first Pakistani to scale Manaslu Peak without oxygen!

Sajid successfully summited Mt Manaslu 8,163 meters on Monday afternoon without the use of supplemental oxygen, creating history for Pakistan.

Sadpara’s team confirmed that he reached atop Mount Manaslu, the world’s 8th highest peak, before a huge avalanche, had stuck the climber around C4 on Sep 26 in the afternoon.

 

“Sadpara had already crossed 8,000m and had moved ahead when the huge avalanche struck the climbers en route C-4 which forced many other climbers to abandon their plans,” his expedition management company notified.

