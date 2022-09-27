Sajid Ali Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to scale Manaslu Peak without oxygen

Sajid Ali Sadpara becomes the first Pakistani to scale Manaslu Peak without oxygen!

Sajid successfully summited Mt Manaslu 8,163 meters on Monday afternoon without the use of supplemental oxygen, creating history for Pakistan.

Sadpara’s team confirmed that he reached atop Mount Manaslu, the world’s 8th highest peak, before a huge avalanche, had stuck the climber around C4 on Sep 26 in the afternoon.

Alhamdulliah, Sajid has summited Mt Manaslu 8163m world’s 8th highest mountain without oxygen this afternoon and is first Pakistan to climb to the True Summit

Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰 #Manaslu2022 pic.twitter.com/tEFDK7autj — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) September 26, 2022

“Sadpara had already crossed 8,000m and had moved ahead when the huge avalanche struck the climbers en route C-4 which forced many other climbers to abandon their plans,” his expedition management company notified.

There has been an avalanche on Mt Manaslu below C-4.

Sajid Sadpara is Alhamdullilah safe and fine, as they have already crossed 8000m. More details to follow. Wish everybody safe climb

Requests for prayers and good wishes Pakistan 🇵🇰 #Manaslu2022 pic.twitter.com/QXSkgqhofR — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) September 26, 2022