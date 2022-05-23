Salman Butt appointed the head coach of Singapore cricket team

Salman Butt has been appointed the head coach of the Singapore cricket team.

Butt will be assisted by local support staff with former Pakistan women’s team trainer Jamal Hussain, who will join the team as fielding coach and trainer.

Singapore Cricket Association chief executive officer Saad Janjua confirmed that Butt will be staying in Singapore and will travel with the team as head coach under a consultant contract.

Butt’s scheduled tenure will include three major qualifiers in the next five months- ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in July, the Asia Cup qualifier in August in Sri Lanka, and the ICC Men’s Challenge League A in Canada – a tournament meant for the ICC’s ODI World Cup qualification.

This will be the former Pakistan batsman’s first major coaching job after calling off his playing career in 2020.

He was reintegrated into the system in Pakistan in January 2016 after serving a five-year ban for his part in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010.