Sania Mirza pens an emotional message as she bids adieu to tennis!

The 36-year-old Indian tennis player confirmed her retirement in an emotional goodbye note posted on her social media accounts.

Sania Mirza was set to retire from professional Tennis last year after playing in the US Open. However, she had to pull back due to an injury and her plans were postponed to 2023.

She will be stepping into the court for the one last time in February to feature in Dubai Open.

“Thirty years ago, a six-year-old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked onto a tennis court at Nizam Club with her young mom and fought the coach to let her learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little [to play tennis],” Sania wrote as she reflected on her tennis journey.

She also thanked her coaches, fans, and supporters for their contribution and support throughout her career.

Sania Mirza’s Grand Slam journey started with the Australian Open in 2005 and she will be ending her career in the same tournament 18 years later.

She has won three Grand Slams in the mixed doubles division in addition to her success in women’s doubles.

And now she looks forward to spending more time with her son and starting a new chapter in her life.

“I take pride in everything I have been able to achieve over the last 20 years of my professional career and I am so grateful for the memories that I have been able to create,” she added.

Sania played her last match at Wimbledon in July 2022 and the time she also shared an emotional farewell to Wimbledon in an emotional tweet.