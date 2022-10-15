Oyeyeah
Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed extends his best wishes to the national team

The eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November

By Saman Siddiqui
Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has extended his best wishes to the national team.

The eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to begin on Oct 16, to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities.

Following Pakistan’s victory in the Tri-Series, the former skipper sent praised the national team for getting into form ahead of the much-anticipated cricket event.

“Great win against the top Team before the World Cup,” Sarfaraz said, adding praises for Mohammad Nawaz who was awarded Player of the match.

Sarfaraz Ahmed addressed the national team captain Babar Azam and wrote in Punjabi that ‘pay jao sareian nu’, meaning, “Go get them all.”

 

Schedule of Pakistan’s matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022:

23 October – vs India, Melbourne

27 October – vs winner Group B, Perth

30 October – vs runner-up Group A, Perth

3 November – vs South Africa, Sydney

6 November – vs Bangladesh, Adelaide

