Sarfaraz proved his selection right, Shahid Afridi

Sarfaraz proved his selection right, said Shahid Afridi!

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) interim chief selector Shahid Afridi seems to be pleased with the Pakistan team’s performance on the first day of the Karachi Test against New Zealand.

The test also marked former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s return to the playing IX after four years. And he also proved his selection right by knocking a half-century as well.

In his first Test since 2019, Sarfaraz made 86 runs after replacing wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan in the side.

While Azam with his 161, now has 1,170 runs in nine Tests this year — the highest run scorer in Tests in 2022.

“Pleased with Pakistan’s performance today, great comeback after the early loss of wickets. Special praise for Babar for another outstanding inning. Sarfaraz proved his selection right, excellent performance for him under pressure,” Afridi tweeted.



The opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday saw Babar Azam knock a fighting hundred and the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a half-century to guide Pakistan to a healthy score of 317-5.

The pair led Pakistan’s recovery from 110-4 during a 196-run fifth-wicket stand.

While the home team lost only Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wicket in the last two sessions.

Azam was unbeaten on 161 and Agha Salman was three as the home team tried to recover from last week’s 3-0 loss at the hands of visiting England, their first-ever whitewash at home.