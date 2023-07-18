Sports News

Saud Shakeel scores Double Hundred in his 6th Test Match

He becomes the first Pakistan batter to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka!

Saman SiddiquiJuly 18, 2023
Saud Shakeel scored 203* off 352 balls against Sri Lanka on day three of Galle Test

Saud Shakeel became the first Pakistan batter to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka on the third day of the Galle Test.

Left-handed batter who is playing his sixth Test, is only the second Pakistan batter, after Zaheer Abbas vs England in 1971, to score a double-century in the first overseas Test match.

His outstanding innings of 208 not out surpassed the previous highest individual Test score by a Pakistani batter in Sri Lanka, held by Mohammad Hafeez (196) and Younis Khan (177).

 

Saud Shakeel hit an attacking double century on Tuesday, 203* off 352 balls including 19 fours, helped Pakistan stretch the lead in Galle Test against the hosts.

With his exceptional performance, Saud Shakeel now holds the record for the most runs (788) by a Pakistani batsman after just 11 Test innings.

He has scored 788 runs in just 11 innings so far with an average of 98.

Shakeel has become the 23rd Pakistani batter to score a double century in Test cricket.

Highest scores by Pakistani Players against Sri Lanka in Test cricket:

  • 313 Younis Khan in 2009
  • 236 Taufeeq Umar in 2011
  • 211 Ijaz Ahmed in 1999
  • 208* Saud Shakeel in 2023
  • 206 Qasim Umar in 1985
  • 203* Javed Miandad in 1985
  • 200* Inzamam-ul-Haq in 1999

Saman SiddiquiJuly 18, 2023
Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

