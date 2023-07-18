Saud Shakeel scores Double Hundred in his 6th Test Match

Saud Shakeel became the first Pakistan batter to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka on the third day of the Galle Test.



Left-handed batter who is playing his sixth Test, is only the second Pakistan batter, after Zaheer Abbas vs England in 1971, to score a double-century in the first overseas Test match.



His outstanding innings of 208 not out surpassed the previous highest individual Test score by a Pakistani batter in Sri Lanka, held by Mohammad Hafeez (196) and Younis Khan (177).

All thanks to Allah almighty, My Mother and my fans who keep praying for me . Alhamdulilah am so glad for this knock and I Hope this is enough to take us over the line because the job isn't finished yet

Special thanks to @babarazam258 bhai for believing in me#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/AhDNIFdhEO — Saud Shakeel (@Saudshak1) July 18, 2023

Saud Shakeel hit an attacking double century on Tuesday, 203* off 352 balls including 19 fours, helped Pakistan stretch the lead in Galle Test against the hosts.

.@saudshak remains solid and resolute as the lead grows to 7️⃣7️⃣ at tea 🏏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/22Pw5IWTyK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2023

With his exceptional performance, Saud Shakeel now holds the record for the most runs (788) by a Pakistani batsman after just 11 Test innings.

He has scored 788 runs in just 11 innings so far with an average of 98.

Shakeel has become the 23rd Pakistani batter to score a double century in Test cricket.

Highest scores by Pakistani Players against Sri Lanka in Test cricket: