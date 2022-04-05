Seven Pakistan players get NOC for County 2022

Seven Pakistan players have been given NOC for County 2022!

As being reported, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted no-objection certificates (NOC) to seven cricketers, who are set to play in the upcoming County season.

The seven Pakistani cricketers to feature in County 2022 season include Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar, and Azhar Ali.

All seven players will travel to England based on their respective team schedules, PCB said.

While the above-mentioned players will be returning to the country if they are called for international duty.

The 2022 county season is set to start on April 7.

Pakistani cricketers will be playing for the following counties:

Shaheen Shah Afridi will play for Middlesex.

Mohammad Rizwan will play for Sussex.

Azhar Ali will represent Worcestershire.

Nazeem Shah and Zafar Gohar will play for Gloucestershire.

Hasan Ali will be representing Lancashire.

While Mohammad Abbas will be representing Hampshire.