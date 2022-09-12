Oyeyeah
Shadab Khan takes responsibility for defeat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

“Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down," Shadab

Severe criticism from the Pakistan cricket fans following a disappointing defeat in the Asia Cup Final left the all-rounder disheartened, to which he took social media and offered his apologies to the fans and also held himself responsible for the loss in the final.

Published Earlier:

“Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down,” Shadab Kha said.

“Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, and the entire bowling attack was great,” Shadab Khan tweeted.

“Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka,” he said.

 

Cricket fans had been furious as he dropped the crucial catch of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

And later for the miss fielding and equally poor performance with the bat.

 

 

 

Ever since the defeat in the final, keyboard warriors had been busy trolling him.

However, there are some sane voices who came to Shadab’s rescue.

 

 

 

