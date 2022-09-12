Shadab Khan takes responsibility for defeat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Shadab Khan takes responsibility for the defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final!

Severe criticism from the Pakistan cricket fans following a disappointing defeat in the Asia Cup Final left the all-rounder disheartened, to which he took social media and offered his apologies to the fans and also held himself responsible for the loss in the final.

“Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down,” Shadab Kha said.

“Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, and the entire bowling attack was great,” Shadab Khan tweeted.

“Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka,” he said.

Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/7qPgAalzbt — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 11, 2022

Cricket fans had been furious as he dropped the crucial catch of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

And later for the miss fielding and equally poor performance with the bat.

Shadab nay match apnay hathoo say Sirilanka ko dia Shame on You #Shadab.lanat — Muhammad ZUBAIR (@Muhamma75814621) September 11, 2022

Ever since the defeat in the final, keyboard warriors had been busy trolling him.

However, there are some sane voices who came to Shadab’s rescue.

He is our best fielder. @76Shadabkhan just having a bad day. But our team definitely needs to work on their catch calling. Few times this has happened in this tournament. I hope he is ok. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2022

One of the Best fielders of #Pakistan just having a low day..Hope you are ok #shadab A little more than expected Target but lets do this InshAllah we'll win 🏆 #PakvsSri #AsiaCup2022 — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) September 11, 2022

No way to criticize at the flying man Shadab khan ❣️. He is the hero of Pakistan 👑.

Just remind his efforts. Take a bow Champion ♥️#shadab pic.twitter.com/wTGGzliWhv — 💫AmEer hAmzA👑 (@iamAmeer258) September 12, 2022